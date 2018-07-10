English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
With Administrative Tussle Refusing to Die Down, SC to Hear AAP's Plea Over Exercise of its Power
The apex court had in its July 4 ruling, vindicated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has long accused the L-G of preventing his government from functioning properly.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media after meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal on July 6. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear next week appeals of the Delhi government relating to the scope of its various powers in view of the recent verdict by a Constitution bench that held that the Lieutenant Governor has no independent power to take decisions.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had recently laid down broad parameters for the governance of the national capital, which has witnessed a power struggle between the Centre and Delhi government since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in 2014.
The bench had clarified that issues regarding various notifications issued by the Delhi government in exercise of its administrative and legislative powers would be dealt separately by an appropriate smaller bench.
The bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the submission of the Delhi government that even after the verdict the stalemate over the issue of public services was continuing and that needed to be dealt with by an appropriate bench.
"It will be listed sometime in next week," the bench told lawyer Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government.
The apex court had in its July 4 ruling, vindicated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has long accused the L-G of preventing his government from functioning properly.
It had said that barring three issues of public order, police and land, the Delhi government has the power to legislate and govern on other issues.
There were two L-Gs - incumbent Anil Baijal and his predecessor Najeeb Jung - with whom Kejriwal was at loggerheads, accusing them of preventing the functioning of his government at the behest of the Centre.
