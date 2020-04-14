Take the pledge to vote

With Aggressive Testing, Tamil Nadu Records Fewer Positive Covid-19 Cases & Only One Death

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1204 now, with the state having recorded 12 deaths so far.

Poornima Murali |

Updated:April 14, 2020, 8:55 PM IST
With Aggressive Testing, Tamil Nadu Records Fewer Positive Covid-19 Cases & Only One Death
Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) personnel stop a bike rider to spread awareness on the importance of staying home in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu recorded only 31 new positive coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a dip in the daily tally that has seen a steady surge over the last week in the southern state.

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1204 now, with the state having recorded 12 deaths so far.

Of the 31 new cases declared on Tuesday, 21 had contracted the virus from a single source event i.e. the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi.

The total number of people discharged is now 81, with only one death being reported in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu has tested a total of 19,255 samples so far. Till date, 33 children under the age of 10 have tested positive for Covid-19.

The state government has been keeping a tab on the community spread through its SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) tests across the state.

Exactly 69 patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection have been tested for Covid19 in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, with none of them actually testeing positive for the deadly virus.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said that rapid test kits will arrive soon, with the state government previously expecteing to receive one lakh test kits last Friday.

