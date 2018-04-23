English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With an Eye on 2019, CM Yogi Adityanath to Hold Chaupals in Dalit Dominated Areas of UP
The first such chaupal will be organised on Monday in Pratapgarh district, where the CM will review law and order situation and development projects. CM Yogi is also expected to pay a surprise visit to tehsils, police stations, hospital and slums.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Lucknow: In what may be termed as an effort to consolidate Dalit votes ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is going to hold chaupal’s (public meetings) in Dalit dominated areas of the state.
The first such chaupal will be organised on Monday in Pratapgarh district, where the CM will review law and order situation and development projects. CM Yogi is also expected to pay a surprise visit to tehsils, police stations, hospital and slums; post this he will be meeting local public representatives as well.
Under the scheme ‘Gram Swarajya Yojna’, CM Yogi will be holding the chaupal at Kandhaipur Madhupur village in Pratapgarh district. The meeting will be held at the house of a Dalit, Dayaram Saroj. Yogi will also inaugurate an upper primary school in the village on April 24.
The CM will be heading to Sultanpur on Tuesday, where he will participate in the Panchayati Raj programme and be reviewing the law and order situation.
On April 26, CM Yogi will be heading to Amroha to hold a chaupal in Mehndipur village under Hasanpur area. Yogi will also be eating lunch at the house of a Dalit Pradhan. Post this, he will be staying at Saidangali village overnight and address a public meeting next morning in Hasanpur.
Meanwhile, surprise inspections by CM Yogi which began from Shahjahanpur and Lakhimpur will continue in other districts as well. Despite efforts, the delivery of government schemes is not as expected hence the CM has decided to inspect tehsils, police stations, hospitals, grain distribution centres etc. to ascertain the reason behind the laxity.
