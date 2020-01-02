With AQI of 317, Air Pollution Level Continues to be Alarming in Kolkata
While the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 317 (PM 2.5) at Fort William air monitoring station at 8 pm on Thursday, it was 285 at the Victoria Memorial and 280 at Ballygunje during the same time.
Image for representation.
Kolkata: Air pollution level in the heart of the city continued to be alarming for the third consecutive day since December 31, a West Bengal Pollution Control Board official said on Thursday.
While the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 317 (PM 2.5) at Fort William air monitoring station at 8 pm on Thursday, it was 285 at the Victoria Memorial and 280 at Ballygunje during the same time, the official said.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.
The AQI was 318 (PM 2.5) at Fort William during the same time on the previous day during New Year celebrations, the official said. At Victoria, it was 284 on Wednesday.
The AQI in this stretch - covering the revelry zone of Park Street-Princep Ghat-Birla Planetarium-Rabindra Sadan - was 'very poor' (301-400) during December 31 evening.
It went up from the 'moderate' category (101-200) on December 26-27 following rains, the official said.
The dip in air quality was caused by a surge in vehicular traffic in the pocket, the official said adding that it is a typical phenomenon during this time of the year and the PCB is taking all measures to contain it.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Your Cable TV And DTH Bill Will Go Down From March 1: All Channels At Rs 160 And More
- PUBG Mobile is Yet Again Copying Call of Duty Mobile With ‘Domination Mode’
- U19 World Cup Star Manjot Kalra Suspended from Ranji Trophy for "Age-fraud"
- 'The Book of Two Ways' Details the Deep-Rooted Egyptian Belief That 'Death Was a New Life'
- Aayush Sharma on Ayat Being Born on Salman Khan's Birthday: Bhai Asked for a Gift