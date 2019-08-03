With Bakrid Around the Corner, Karnataka Legislators Appeal CM Yediyurappa For Police Protection

Bengaluru: As the Muslim community gears up to celebrate Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) on August 12, several of Karnataka's legislators have written to CM BS Yediyurappa asking for police protection in the wake of rising incidents of lynching and attacks by cow-vigilante groups.

Six MLAs Tanveer Sait, UT Khadar, Zameer Ahamd Khan, Rahim Khan, NA Harris and Khanji Fatima along with 4 MLCs CM Ibrahim, Nisar Ahmed, Rizwan Arshad and Abdul Jabbar have appealed to the chief minister asking for police protection to transport livestock in preparation for the festival.

In the letter, the legislators state that "the festival of Bakrid has been observed for over 1400 years. Muslims have to celebrate this holy festival of sacrifice. Members sacrifice animals and distribute among the poor". The letter goes on to appeal the CM for police protection to ensure that no untoward incident occur.

"We request that you (CM) issue direction to the police and district administration to allow transportation of animals freely without any obstructions and that the festival is allowed to be celebrated without any hindrance."

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, has acknowledged the petition and has instructed the DG and IG Neelamani Raju to take the necessary measures.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has also written to the outgoing Bengaluru city police commissioner, Alok Kumar, regarding prevention of cow slaughter during Bakrid. In his letter president of the organisation, Mohan Gowda, said that the administration should be alert and ensure that cows are not slaughtered.

"The government can utilize the service of local 'gau-premis' and gau-rakshaks to protect cattle. The administrations should also deploy suitable police force in places where cow-slaughter is likely to happen", the letter read.

Even the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has asked all state governments and animal husbandry departments to ensure no cruelty towards animals during the Bakrid celebration.

