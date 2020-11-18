With Beds, Heaters and Cupboards, Army Completes Construction for Troops in Ladakh Amid Border Row with China

Amid no signs of immediate troop withdrawal by China, India is all set to live in the harsh conditions in Eastern Ladakh, preparations for which have already been made. The Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for troops in the sector.

A video released by the military shows accommodation for the troops with beds, cupboards and heaters. Some rooms have single beds, while a living room has bunk beds.

#WATCH Eastern Ladakh: In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector. pic.twitter.com/H6Sm5VG541 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

News18 had earlier reported that the Army is procuring Russian tents to tackle the winter conditions. A source said the ordinance factory in Kanpur has been approached to procure these tents. China has constructed semi-permanent structures at Pangong and at other friction points of LAC. Officials explained that the lockdown meant some of the contractors who could have helped Indian army build pre-fabricated structures to house troops, were not available. The Russian tents which can withstand Siberia-like cold has been arrived at as the quickest and most effective alternative.

Also, ITBP jawans, who understand the weather and living conditions better because of long deployment, have decided to rely on 'shakkarpara' as the super food. 'Shakkarpara' is a north Indian snack where wheat flour dough is deep fried and dunked in sugar syrup.

"The wheat in it is filling, the sugar gives you energy. It is easy to make and carry," a deployed jawan explained on this unusual choice. The troop headquarters in Delhi also confirmed that batches of 'shakkarpara' were being prepared and sent to forward posts.

Water supply is the other bigger worry on the heights which Indian soldiers have occupied. In some forward posts, piped water from ground source has been arranged. Locals in Chushul have helped Indian army ferry water in some other locations.