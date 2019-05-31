Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Back to Work Within Minutes of Taking Oath, PM Modi to Hold Bilaterals With 5 Countries Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold meetings with heads of state of Bangladesh, Sri Lankan, Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
Back to Work Within Minutes of Taking Oath, PM Modi to Hold Bilaterals With 5 Countries Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov soon after taking oath on Thursday. (Credit: Twitter@PMOIndia)
New Delhi: Narendra Modi, who was sworn-in as the Prime Minister for a second term, was back to work within minutes of taking oath at a star-studded ceremony on Thursday.

In his first engagement after the ceremony, PM Modi met Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov — one of the dignitaries at the event — and held “wide-ranging” talks.

Not interested in wasting any time, the Prime Minister is set for an action-packed Friday, which will see him hold bilaterals with five countries. He will hold meetings with Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Prime Minister of Bhutan — Lotay Tshering.

The meetings are slated to take place between 10.30am and 11.50am.

The heads of states had attended the swearing-in ceremony of the 58 ministers, a list which included Amit Shah and S Jaishankar. Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Babul Supriyo are among others who took the oath of office.

The ministers of the previous cabinet, who will no longer feature in the new cabinet include Sushma Swaraj, Manoj Sinha, Mahesh Sharma, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Arun Jaitley, KJ Alphons, Hansraj Ahir and Maneka Gandhi.

All eyes are now set on the portfolio distribution that will be announced on Friday.
