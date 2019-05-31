English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Back to Work Within Minutes of Taking Oath, PM Modi to Hold Bilaterals With 5 Countries Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold meetings with heads of state of Bangladesh, Sri Lankan, Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov soon after taking oath on Thursday. (Credit: Twitter@PMOIndia)
New Delhi: Narendra Modi, who was sworn-in as the Prime Minister for a second term, was back to work within minutes of taking oath at a star-studded ceremony on Thursday.
In his first engagement after the ceremony, PM Modi met Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov — one of the dignitaries at the event — and held “wide-ranging” talks.
Not interested in wasting any time, the Prime Minister is set for an action-packed Friday, which will see him hold bilaterals with five countries. He will hold meetings with Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Prime Minister of Bhutan — Lotay Tshering.
The meetings are slated to take place between 10.30am and 11.50am.
The heads of states had attended the swearing-in ceremony of the 58 ministers, a list which included Amit Shah and S Jaishankar. Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Babul Supriyo are among others who took the oath of office.
The ministers of the previous cabinet, who will no longer feature in the new cabinet include Sushma Swaraj, Manoj Sinha, Mahesh Sharma, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Arun Jaitley, KJ Alphons, Hansraj Ahir and Maneka Gandhi.
All eyes are now set on the portfolio distribution that will be announced on Friday.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results