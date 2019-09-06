With Chandrayaan-2 on Mind, How a Lucknow Girl Took Four Days & 6 Minutes to Reach PM Modi

Lucknow: A Lucknow girl is among that the school children who'll watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 live with Prime Minister Narendra Modi early on Saturday. Her journey for destination Bengaluru began a few months ago when she appeared for a science quiz online.

"When I came to know about the quiz first, I wasn't really interested. But once I saw a documentary on NASA and ISRO in our school, I thought of giving it a go. It took me four days to prepare for the exam and I finished my exam within six minutes. I was excited when I came to know that was shortlisted, but my happiness doubled when I was informed that I will be meeting PM Modi," Rashi Verma, a class 10 student of Lucknow's Delhi Public School, said.

Not just Verma, even PM Modi is equally excited to share the experience with the students. Hours before the landing of module 'Vikram' on the lunar surface, the prime minister tweeted: "The youngsters with whom I will watch the special moments from the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru are those bright minds who won the ISRO Space Quiz on MyGov. The large scale participation in this Quiz showcases the interest of the youth in science and space. This is a great sign!"

He also urged citizens to post photos of the Chandrayaan that he would retweet. Reacting to Modi's enthusiasm, Verma, in an exclusive conversation with News18, said, "If I get a chance to speak to the PM, I am definitely going to ask him about how he manages his time and what's his fitness mantra. It is difficult to tell his age by the seeing his fitness levels."

The landing of Chandrayaan 2 is expected to make India the fourth nation in the world to land on the moon and thus bringing the country in the league of USA, USSR and China. In a major milestone for India's second moon mission, the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft had successfully entered the lunar orbit on August 20 by performing Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre.

Earlier, ISRO had said it has successfully performed the fourth lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft that is currently in the lunar orbit for its rendezvous with the moon. All spacecraft parameters are normal, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said after the manoeuvre on the spacecraft.

