With CJI on Stage, ex-Canada Minister Talks of 'Silence' Surrounding Concentration Camps

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
2-min read

With CJI on Stage, ex-Canada Minister Talks of 'Silence' Surrounding Concentration Camps

CJI Bobde, who also spoke on the occasion, praised Guru Nanak for his cause of equality and justice and added that his teachings transcend all man-made boundaries irrespective of race, caste, creed or religion.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
With CJI on Stage, ex-Canada Minister Talks of 'Silence' Surrounding Concentration Camps
File photo of CJI Sharad Bobde.

New Delhi: With Chief Justice of India SA Bobde present on the stage, stories of Auschwitz and the "silence" of people on the concentration camps in Assam were among the topics discussed at an international conference celebrating 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on Saturday in Chandigarh, Indian Express reported.

Foucusing on Guru Nanak's teachings, the speech was delievered by former Canada Federal Minister Ujjal Dosanjh.

Dosanjh began his speech with a reference to the 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz camp, and explained the relevance of Guru Nanak's teachings in today's time, Indian Express reported.

Praising Guru Nanak as a critique and an activist, Dosanjh said, "“I cannot imagine Nanak sitting day in and day out reading poetry…spiritual poetry. My Nanak would ask me…you have read it, understood it. What will you do to change the world? Nanak’s verse is ‘pavan guru pani pita mata dharat mahat (air is our teacher, water our father, and Earth, the great mother)’. He did not say Punjab was mahat. He did not say India was mahat. He said dharat mahat. He would have never…said Punjab is for Punjabis and Assam is for Assamese…Hungary is only for Hungarian white people. Nanak would have never stood silent in face of all that is happening in this world”.

CJI Bobde, who also spoke on the occasion, praised Guru Nanak for his cause of equality and justice and added that his teachings transcend all man-made boundaries irrespective of race, caste, creed or religion.

Recalling the first Sikh Guru's ideology of "Pavan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat (air the guru, water the father and earth mother)", Bobde said had people followed this message sincerely, the country would not have faced the terrible environment crisis as being witnessed today.

"Guru Nanak and his philosophy do not belong only to Punjab or the Sikh religion but his persona and his teachings have gifted pearls of sanity and wisdom to whole world that could transcend all man-made boundaries irrespective of the race, caste creed or religion," Bobde said.

Noting that Guru Nanak's teachings revealed that he was a rationalist, he said the first Sikh Guru challenged superstitions and dogmas in simple and thoughtful words that were well understood and accepted by members of the clergy and commoners alike.

".Guru Nanak would demonstrate that all religions were equal and deserved to be equally respected by all. The ideas behind equality of all human beings as well as universal brotherhood formed the philosophy of the holy Guru Granth sahib (Sikh holy book) which we know the collection of poetic hymns through which Guru Nanak delivered his divine guidance," Bobde said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram