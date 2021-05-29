With Clip of Aamir Khan's Talk Show, Ramdev Now Challenges 'Medical Mafia' to Sue Actor

Amid uproar over his own controversial remarks about allopathy and allopathic doctors, yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday shared an old video from a television show ‘Satyamev Jayate’ hosted by actor Aamir Khan, where a guest named Dr Samit Sharma was seen discussing about the high prices of medicines available in the markets.

Sharing the clip on Twitter from an episode aired in 2012, the yoga guru has challenged “medical mafias" to sue and protest against the actor if they can for discussing the “overpricing" of modern medicines in the country.

Dr Sharma, who attended the show, can be heard saying, “The original price of medicines is pretty low. But when we buy them from market, we pay between 10-50% extra for those medicines. They are sold at higher prices. In India, more than 40 crore people fail to afford even food twice a day for themselves. Can they buy those over priced medicines?" Meanwhile, Aamir Khan interrupted and shockingly asked, “Many people fail to afford medicines due to this reason (high price)?"

The guest nodded and continued, “Yes. The WHO says even after 65 years of independence, still 65 per cent of Indian population lacks regular access to essential medicines due to high pricing."

Explaining with examples, he said, “A packet of blood cancer medicine costs Rs 1.25 lakh usually. Same generic medicines can be bought in around Rs 10,000."

The war of word between Ramdev and doctors from across the country has been going on since past few days after yoga guru was heard speaking against the allopathy branch of science and in a viral video clip was heard saying that “lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for Covid-19."

The statement was met with vociferous protests from the doctors’ association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the “extremely unfortunate" statement.

The apex medical body of modern doctors has served a defamation notice on Ramdev for his alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic practitioners, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the yoga guru.

