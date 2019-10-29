Bhubaneswar: Concerns over the safety of the huge quantities of gold, silver and diamonds stored in the Lord Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri has taken centre stage again as the mystery of the missing keys of the temple’s Ratna Bhandara (room of jewels) lingers.

With Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik demanding an immediate audit of the ancient treasures in the 12th century temple by opening the vaults, kept under lock and key and unopened for over four decades, the Odisha government has been caught off guard.

While the government is yet to respond fully to this demand made by BJP’s Naik, a top Congress leader has warned against opening the treasure troves, saying people engaged in audit would “eat up the gold in the name of audit”.

The emerging controversy has now put the BJD government, which withstood statewide protests last year by both BJP and Congress on the issue of the missing keys of the Ratna Bhandara, in a spot.

“I request you to conduct an audit immediately and reassure that our lord’s wealth is safe. The Ratna Bhandara should be opened immediately and the list of jewelleries should be matched with the inventory prepared in 1978. Opening the treasure and preparing a fresh inventory should be the top priority of the state government,” said Naik in a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday.

Claiming that the news about the missing keys last year has left “a deep sense of suspicion in the minds of 4.5 crore Odias and crores of Jagannath devotees worldwide”, Naik also expressed displeasure about Sri Jagannath Temple Administration’s (SJTA) failure to trace the missing keys a year and half after their missing came to light.

“The state government has not taken any step till now about the safety of highly valuable ornaments of Lord Jagannath, which is very unfortunate. Since the keys of Ratna Bhandara are missing, the possibility of stealing of jewelleries kept there is high,” wrote Naik in his letter.

In the middle of a raging controversy of the missing keys, state law minister Pratap Jena had said in the Assembly on April 26, 2018, in his reply to a question from BJP legislator Dilip Ray, that the Ratna Bhandara contains 128 kg gold jewellery, 221.5 kg silver utensils and puja material, among other valuables. Jena had cited a list of the items prepared in 1978 to give these figures.

An embattled state government had ordered the setting up of a judicial inquiry commission led by Justice Raghubir Das, a retired judge of Odisha High Court, on June 4, 2018 to trace the keys and ascertain how they went missing. As protests grew, the government had replaced the temple’s chief administrator Pradeep Jena, an IAS officer, on June 11, 2018, with Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, another IAS officer.

To everyone’s surprise, two days later, then Puri district collector Aravind Agrawal, who was the deputy chief administrator of SJTA, had said on June 13, 2018 that a duplicate key to the Ratna Bhandar was found in the record room of the district collectorate. “It was traced inside a sealed envelope,” he had said.

But no effort since then has been made to see if this key opens the Ratna Bhandara or if this is a fake one. Although the judicial commission submitted its 324-page report to the government on November 30, the report is yet to be made public. Rs 22.27 lakh was spent on the commission’s work.

“The Ratna Bhandara should not be opened at all. Whatever lies inside it must stay there as it is. It should not be brought to public attention. There is no need for it… They will eat up the gold and diamonds in the name of audit,” said senior Congress leader and MLA Suresh Routray.

Law minister Pratap Jena’s response on the controversy was unusually brief. “We had set up an inquiry commission. We would take a decision on the basis of the commission’s report,” he said.

“The state government has been grossly mismanaging the Jagannath temple and institutions integrally associated with it for centuries. The government’s attitude so far on Ratna Bhandara’s missing keys has failed to inspire confidence in the people,” said Dr Prafulla Rath, an eminent researcher on Jagannath culture.

The temple’s Ratna Bhandara, which stands close to the Natamandir or Jagamohana, is believed to consist of seven rooms, out of which three are used for various rituals of the deities. Jewelleries and valuables used during the Suna Besha (gold attire) of Lord Jagannath are stored in these three rooms.

“Rare, precious diamonds are known to be stored in these locked coffers apart from a great deal of gold. The treasures that the kings brought home after vanquishing rival kingdoms in battles were stored in these coffers apart from donations from devotees coming from around the world over the centuries,” added Dr Rath, a member of Jagannath Sanskruti Surakhya Mancha.

