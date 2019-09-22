With Commitment on Islamic Terror, Trump Says India Never Had a Better Friend in White House
Trump's commitment on fighting radical Islamic terrorism was met by a standing ovation by the 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG stadium in Houston.
PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the NRG stadium in Houston on Sunday.
New Delhi: Sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Texas, US President Donald Trump said he was committed to fighting radical Islamic terrorism as he understands that border security is a vital issue for India.
The statement was met by a standing ovation by the 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG stadium in Houston, indicating that the issue of terror emanating from Pakistan remains a key concern for the Indian diaspora abroad as well.
“We are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump said during his 30-minute address, adding that border security is vital to both India and the US.
His statement, which assumes significance ahead of the UN General Assembly session, was also quoted by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet.
“We are looking forward to concluding several new defence deals,” Trump further said.
Trump, who hopes to woo the affluent Indian-American community by attending the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event ahead of next year’s presidential elections, papered over the trade disputes between the two countries as he underscoring the growing relations.
"India has never invested in the US like it is doing today and it is reciprocal, we are doing the same in India. PM Modi, I look forward to working with you to make our nations more prosperous than ever before... You have never had a better friend in the White House than President Donald Trump," he said.
The US President reciprocated the effusive praise he was given by Modi, as he said that the PM was doing an exceptional job in India.
“600 million Indians voted overwhelmingly for prime minister and his party. I join everyone here wishing you happy birthday. India has lifted nearly 300 million people out of poverty,” he said.
Praising the Indian diaspora, Trump said he was proud to have them as Americans. “Indian Americans are pioneering medicine...founding new businesses, providing jobs to thousands. Our people are progressing like never before,” he said.
