SC Likely to Hear Ayodhya Case on Day-to-day Basis After CJI Sets Up Constitution Bench

The decision by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to set up a five-judge bench for deciding the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri title dispute may mean business — speeding up the case.Sources in the Supreme Court registry have told News18 that the case is likely to be heard on a day-to-day basis, as far as possible. It would be worthwhile to mention here that 'day-to-day' hearing does not mean hearing a case all days in a week.The Supreme Court takes up miscellaneous fresh cases and other short matters on the two fixed days every week — Monday and Friday. Regular hearing cases are then heard on the other three working days. Registry sources say that the indications are that Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri case will be listed for hearing frequently from the coming week."Picture will become clearer once the Constitution Bench sits on Thursday and a definite course is chalked out. We are also waiting for further instructions from the CJI so that the business of the court from the next week is planned accordingly," add sources.The officials further point out that the five-judge bench comprises all the judges who are heading the benches separately and hence, once the hearing in this case begins, it is expected to be taken to the logical end as soon as possible. The bench includes CJI Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, Uday U Lalit and DY Chandrachud.Notably, Justice Lalit, while hearing a reservation case from Karnataka on Wednesday, had also given sufficient hints that the contentious matter is likely to be listed regularly from next week.The judge observed that the special bench to hear this quota matter may not be available next week as the Constitution Bench has been set up to hear the Ramjanmabhoomi matter and he is a part of the Bench. "This matter can be taken up next week subject to the availability of the bench since the Constitution Bench has been set up to hear the Ramjanmabhoomi matter," Justice Lalit said on Thursday.