With Covid Cases Rising in Bhopal, Govt Declares 10-Day Lockdown Starting July 24 From 8pm

In the wake of a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in Bhopal, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government here on Wednesday announced to impose an absolute lockdown in the district for ten days starting from July 24 at 8pm.

“In the wake of growing cases of infections, we have decided to impose lockdown in Bhopal for ten days,” said Home minister Dr Narorttam Mishra.

During the day, Bhopal reported the highest number of cases at 157 in the state, taking its tally to 4,669 and death toll to 144.

The minister urged the locals to abide by norms in the period especially for maintaining social distancing during upcoming festivals. Dr Mishra urged the women to send rakhis to their brothers via post.

He also requested caution during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival.

Those who wish to return to Bhopal or vice versa could do the same in next two days and locals could also buy essentials for the coming days, added the minister. For others in emergency during lockdown, facility of e-passes will remain as it is, he said.

Government ration shops, milk parlours, medical shops vegetable handcarts and industries will be allowed to function during the lockdown. In government offices, only the minimum required staff will be allowed to attend work.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted on the issue saying that the ten–day lockdown has been imposed in the wake of growing infection. He assured the citizens that supply of essential commodities will remain intact and urged locals to abide by the norms.

To add, several old city areas and some others were put under lockdown since Tuesday evening.

Along with Indore, Bhopal has recorded steep hike in fresh cases of covid19 in the last fortnight or so with the new cases on daily basis recording almost five times increase especially since the unlock came into effect.

The night curfew timings were revised in the city on Tuesday with the administration ordering imposition of night curfew from 8pm to 5am.

On Saturday the city reported 136 cases which surged to 142 on Sunday and 149 on Tuesday. In all the district has reported over 4600 cases of infections including 120 deaths. Since the start of July, Bhopal has added 1,880 fresh cases.