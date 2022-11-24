With Direct Air, Road, Water Connectivity, India’s First Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Assam Nearly Complete

The construction work at India’s first Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Assam’s Jogighopa is nearly complete, officials have told News18. The park, under the Centre’s ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’, will provide direct air, road, rail and waterways connectivity to the region.

“The first phase was scheduled to be completed by 2023. As of now, it is nearly complete. Some minor works are left and within next two-three months, it will be finalised,” official aware of the matter told News18.

The park is being constructed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) in 317-acre land along the Brahmaputra river. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for the project in October 2020.

According to the ministry documents seen by News18, the project is expected to generate revenue worth around Rs 1,000 crore in the first three years from start of operation. Also, according to the Detailed Project Report, the estimated total employment to be generated after the commencement of MMLP is 11,521 jobs.

The government plans to build 35 such MMLPs across the country.

MMLP in Chennai

The official also said the work for another MMLP, situated in Chennai, will be the first MMLP that will be developed on public private partnership (PPP) model. The Jogighopa MMLP is being developed by the Ministry, the official clarified.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of this project in Chennai in May 2022.

“MoRTH is developing 35 MMLPs. At least 15 of these are prioritised for the next three years," he said.

The estimated cost of the Chennai project is Rs 1,424 crore, and the total concession period is 45 years. It will be developed in three phases and will provide four-lane National Highway connectivity of 5.4 km with an estimated cost of Rs 104 crore along with the new 11-km-long rail siding from Kadambattur Railway station to the MMLP site.

The MMLP Chennai at Mappedu is being developed on 184.27 acre and the Phase-1 development is likely to be completed by 2025 leading to commercial operations.

The MMLP Chennai is located 52 km from Chennai Port, 80 km from Ennore Port, 87 km from Kattupalli port and 44 km from Chennai airport.

Also, to make the industry more efficient and resilient, the National Logistics Policy (NLP) was launched this year. It focuses on effective integration between different agencies in the logistics ecosystem and deploying and embracing newer technologies to smoothen the process flow.

