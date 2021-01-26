With Doodle Created by Mumbai Artist, Google Celebrates India's Diversity on 72nd Republic Day

Republic Day 2021 | Showcasing India's diversity and range of vibrant cultures, Google marked country's 72nd Republic Day with a doodle. The doodle has apparently been created by Mumbai-based artist Onkar Fondekar.

Republic Day, this year would be a bit different than usual due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced authorities around the world to take special measures for conducting any event. Mass gatherings are to be avoided at any cost and social distancing norms have to be followed on all such occasions.

This year, the Republic Day parade will feature a total of 32 tableaux at Rajpath. Out of these, six will be from the defence arm of the government, nine from other ministries and remaining 17 from various States and Union Territories. For the first time, newly created UT of Ladakh will also participate in the event.

The spectator size has been reduced to 25,000 compared to 1.25 lakh last year. The gravity-defying motorcycle stunts which used to be a major spectacle every year, will be missing this time around. The parade of gallantry awardees and bravery awards-earning children will also be missing. The number of tickets allocated for the general public has been limited to just 4500 this time. Moreover, there will be no chief guest on the occasion. The government had invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the purpose, but due to Covid-19 concerns, he had to abstain from participating.