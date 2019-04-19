SPONSORED BY
With Easter Break and Good Friday, Here are Places to Visit on a Three-day Weekend

Trending Desk

Updated:April 19, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
With Easter Break and Good Friday, Here are Places to Visit on a Three-day Weekend
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ MundusImages/ Istock.com)
With Good Friday (April 19) proceeding a weekend (April 20 & 21), your much-needed three- day weekend is just round the corner. Check out the cool places you can head to for a quick detox of your mind, body and soul

1. Jim Corbett National Park

Situated 248kms from Delhi, Jim Corbett National Park is the oldest national park in India. It is also home to endangered species, and a variety of flora and fauna, making it the perfect place for three-day long getaway. The place is blessed with abundant natural beauty and has a lot in store for you to explore.

2. Rishikesh

Are you an adrenaline -junkie and want to spend some days trying your hands at some exciting adventure sports? Well, Rishikesh is your destination. Be it river-rafting, cliff- jumping, bungee- jumping or rope- climbing, Rishikesh is sure to give you an adrenaline rush. Do not forget to visit the Beatles’ Ashram, if you love to spend some time in solitude. Also, visit the Triveni Ghat and attend Ganga Aarti.

3. Auli

Are you looking for snow in these months of summer? Head straight to Auli in Uttarakhand and make your dream come true. Enjoy snow-skiing and visit the highest man-made lake in this mini Switzerland of Uttarakhand. You can take cable rides from Joshimath to Auli and add one more adventure to your list.

4. Agra

Have you visited this monument which is the symbol of eternal love? If not, this is the perfect time for you to add this architecture-filled city in your visiting list. Head to the Taj Mahal for a first-hand experience of its eternal beauty and spend some time at Fatehpur Sikri too.

5. Amritsar

Want to experience some peace and solitude amidst the hustle bustle of city life? It’s time for you to head to Amritsar. Visit the Golden Temple and spend your life experiencing the peace that one feels at this place. Do not forget to visit the Wagah Border and experience the pulsating retreat ceremony.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
