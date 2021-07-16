With Eco-Friendly Campus, Ayodhya Ram Temple to be Open for Devotees by End of 2023

By the end of 2023, the Ram temple in Ayodhya will open to devotees and the entire 70-acre campus will be completed by the end of 2025, office-bearers of the Ram Temple trust said on Thursday.

The announcement came after a meeting of the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust with engineers and architects and it was chaired by the trust’s chief Nripendra Misra, who wrapped up a two-day visit to Ayodhya.

“By the end of 2023, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will be opened for devotees to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla,” Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust told the Hindustan Times. “Construction work on the 70-acre temple complex will be completed by the end of 2025. Then the entire temple campus will be opened for devotees,” added Rai.

In August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the temple in a glitzy ceremony. However, the temple’s construction was stalled in January after water was found under the proposed temple site. Currently, engineers are working on the foundation of the temple and it is likely to be completed by September 15. Reportedly, the second phase of the work is likely to start in November.

The temple’s committee has also decided to keep the Ram Janmabhoomi campus eco-friendly with the provision of rainwater harvesting. “All existing trees in the temple complex will be preserved so that they provide natural cooling to devotees,” said Rai.

Meanwhile, the committee also decided that instead of cement, industrial fly ash will be used in the construction of the temple, which will be procured from the Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in Rae Bareli. Sa

ndstone will be procured from Mirzapur, Jodhpur, marble from Makrana in Rajasthan, pink stone from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan. “On completion of one year of Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple on August 5 this year, we are planning a media visit at the construction site,” added Rai.

As per the master plan, the temple will have a museum, record room, research centre, auditorium, cow shed, a centre for tourists, administrative building, yagya shala, and other facilities.

