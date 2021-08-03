With Entire Ghatal City Under Water, Bridge Becomes New Market Place for Locals

Ghatal is a city and a municipality in the Paschim Medinipur district in West Bengal which is a flood-prone area. Every year it’s Ghatal that goes underwater. This year also entire Ghatal is underwater, even the daily market there is also underwater.

Ghatal only has one bridge on the Silabathi river which is the highest place in this entire area and it has become a new marketplace for all.

The vendors are coming in boats with vegetables to sell their products.

Bharathi Dutta, a shopkeeper, says “We have to run our family. We have to come out and this bridge is the only place which is out from water so we are selling here.”

Gita Roy who has come to buy vegetables says, “It’s water all around but for living, we have to have food that is why we are coming, though a lot of hurdles are there.”

Rains are continuing in various parts and water is there everywhere if a situation like this continues then things will go worse.

Though ministers are coming to some places. The army is also working on rescue operations but people are scared as the water level in

The Silabathi river is also rising. This market has become the only means for food for locals here and therefore this bridge market becomes the lifeline of Ghatal.

