With Facelift, Udaipur Railway Station to Get Airport-like Facilities

The Udaipur railway station is all set to receive a facelift. To provide a better travel experience to passengers, the railway station will be embellished with state-of-the-art equipment similar to International Airports. Lake City Udaipur has been chosen for renovation keeping in mind a large number of tourists it attracts every year. Along with Udaipur, Udhna and Surat railway stations will also undergo renovation. A station building with an east-side entry is also being planned.

SK Lohia, the Managing Director and CEO of IRSDC, said that everyone was excited about the latest developments, adding these stations will be renovated as per global standards to provide world-class facilities to the passengers. This will go a long way in promoting multi-modal transport integration, better connectivity and retail and real estate. This will also create employment opportunities.

A pre-bid meeting was held on Wednesday in Udaipur, which is popularly known as the city of lakes. According to sources, it was decided in this meeting that the Udaipur railway station would be modelled on the design-build-finance-operate based on transit-oriented development. The Udaipur railway station is 4,98,115 square meters in terms of area. The estimated redevelopment cost is Rs 132 crore, and the time limit window is for up to three years.

IRSDC is pursuing the agenda of station redevelopment which involves the participation of private players as a part of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects. At least 125 stations are being renovated in total, 63 of which are being worked upon by the IRSDC. As per current estimates, the total investment for the projects is around Rs 50,000 crore.

