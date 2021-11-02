With Fake Papers, Man Works As Trainee Cop In Bihar Police Station For Over 2 Months

Bihar Police has arrested a man for allegedly masquerading as a trainee sub-inspector (and working for over two months at the Mansi police station in Khagaria district.

The 23-year-old man has been identified as Vikram. He had even started accompanying senior police officers during crime investigation sites.

The incide came to surface after an RTI activist, Manoj Mishra, lodged a complaint the Khagaria superintendent of police (SP). Mishra submitted evidence to substantiate that Vikram was never inducted into Bihar Police.

Khagaria SP soon after receiving the complaint formed an inquiry team led by sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sumit Kumar to investigate the allegations.

The police after completing its probe found out that Vikram was a fraudster and arrested him. Vikram is a resident of Lakhanpur villager in Begusarai district.

Vikram claimed to have first joined as a trainee sub-inspector at the office of the DIG, Begusarai after his recruitment in the state police force in 2019.

Sergeant major of Khagaria police lines, Hemant Kumar, said that it was sheer negligence of the Mansi station house officer (SHO) for allowing Vikram to join the police station without verifying his claims.

During interrogation, Vikram told the police that someone from Munger had handed him over his appointment letter and fake admit card. These documents were found to be forged.

The Khagaria Police is also taking measures to take departmental action against Mansi SHO Deepak Kumar for his negligence and not informing seniors when he got to know about the allegations against Vikram.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the SHO.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.