The CBI took Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, to Mumbai for further questioning in the INX Media case.Sources said Karti was brought face-to-face in separate meetings with former media barons Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and currently lodged in a Mumbai jail.It was not immediately known what transpired in the joint questioning.Indrani’s confessional statement in the case had led to Karti’s arrest on February 28. He was sent to five-day CBI custody on March 1.Karti allegedly received Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now known as 9X Media, for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007, when it was run by Peter and Indrani.Indrani, an accused in the case, had told a magistrate that Karti had met her in a Delhi hotel and demanded $1 million in bribe for the FIPB clearance.Both Peter and Indrani had alleged that they had met Chidambaram at his North Block office, seeking clearance for foreign investments in their media company after the Income Tax department detected irregularities in these instances, in 2007.Chidambaram had allegedly asked them to "help the business of his son and make foreign remittances for the purpose."The couple had also admitted that they subsequently met Karti at a five-star hotel in Delhi, where he allegedly made a demand of $1 million, they said, adding that this was reiterated by Indrani before the magistrate as well.Indrani, they said, had confirmed in her statement to the CBI and ED that a payment of $7 lakh was made to the bank accounts of overseas firms linked to Karti.Peter and Indrani had said in their statement that Karti "suggested" to them the names of firms such as Chess Management and Advantage Strategic for the payments. The Sheena Bora murder case is being probed by the CBI.