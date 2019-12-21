Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

With Few Anti-CAA Rallies, Situation in Assam Peaceful, Curfew Relaxed in Dibrugarh for 16 Hours

The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh following violent protests against the new citizenship law was relaxed for 16 hours since 6 am on Saturday as the law and order situation improved.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
With Few Anti-CAA Rallies, Situation in Assam Peaceful, Curfew Relaxed in Dibrugarh for 16 Hours
Protestors gather for a concert organised by All Artists of Assam against Citizenship Amendment Act, at the AEI playground in Guwahati, Sunday. (PTI)

Guwahati: The situation in Assam was normal though protesters took out peaceful rallies against the amended Citizenship Act in various parts of the state on Saturday, police said.

The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh following violent protests against the new citizenship law was relaxed for 16 hours since 6 am on Saturday as the law and order situation improved, they said.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which is spearheading the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, has planned a sit-in later in the day in Guwahati.

Mobile internet services were restored on Friday in Assam after nine days of its suspension while broadband services had resumed on December 18.

The Assam police had urged people to be cautious while posting or sharing information on the social media and said action would be taken against those violating peace and harmony in the state.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has allayed fears over the Act and said he would not allow anyone to harm the rights and honour of the state's indigenous population.


