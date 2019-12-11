Few Hours Left for Launch of ISRO's RISAT-2BR1, Here's All You Need to Know About the Spy Satellite

New Delhi: After the successful launch of ISRO’s CARTOSAT-3 Earth imaging satellite, India’s space agency is all set to launch radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 onboard PLSV-C48. The 628 kg satellite will lift off from Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh today at 3:25 pm.

The workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, on its 50th mission, PSLV-C48, is scheduled to lift off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, about 130 km, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The ISRO also announced that the fuel filling process for the second stage of PSLV-C48 has commenced.

Carrying nine satellites, one each from Israel, Italy, Japan and six from the United States, RISAT-2BR1, is meant for application in fields like agriculture, forests, disaster management, etc. Before the launch of RISAT (Remote Imaging Satellite), India relied on images provided by Canadian satellites as the current domestic remote sensing spacecraft are not equipped to capture images of the earth during cloud cover.

The space agency said the satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd. The mission life of RISAT2-BR1 is five years, ISRO said. RISAT-2BR1 follows the successful launch of RISAT-2B in May 22. This is the second satellite in the RISAT-2B series and two more satellites are expected to be launched by the ISRO in coming days to complete a quartet of these "spy satellites”.

By March 2020, ISRO has planned to launch 13 space missions, including the successful CARTOSAT-3 launch and Wednesday's scheduled RISAT-2BR1 launch. ISRO is also all set to launch its most ambitious space mission yet – the Gaganyaan project under which the ISRO will attempt to send three Indians to space on an Indian spacecraft.

