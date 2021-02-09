With Focus on Farmers, Healthcare, Youth & Women, UP Govt to Present Budget in February

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will present the last and fifth budget of its term (2021-22) on February 22. This year's budget is expected to be healthcare-centric with a focus on farmers, youth, and women. Ahead of assembly polls, the government can present a budget of more than 5.5 lakh crore.

As compared to last year’s budget, employment and infrastructure are also expected to get a significant place. It is believed that special provisions in the budget for Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura will also be made. Special packages are expected for Ganga and Bundelkhand. It is expected that the budget for several schemes might remain unchanged while new schemes would be brought for unemployed and entrepreneurs.

The budget session of the Legislative Assembly will begin on February 18. On the first day, UP Governor Anandiben Patel will address the members of both houses, following which, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna will present the budget on February 22.

The legislative fund which was suspended due to the pandemic, the government can also announce its restoration in the budget. The amount of this fund was increased from two crores to three crores in the last budget. Since it is an election year, it can be restored, so that MLAs can spend the amount for development work in their respective constituencies.