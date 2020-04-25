Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

With Focus on Mental Health During Covid-19 Pandemic, MP Govt to Restore Department of Happiness

Under the initiative, the hospitals with Corona-infected patients will be provided with light entertainment, music and films while the Happiness department will conduct necessary activities.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2020, 10:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
With Focus on Mental Health During Covid-19 Pandemic, MP Govt to Restore Department of Happiness
Medics undergo a mock-drill to treat COVID-19 patients, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: As uncertainty looms large over the nation-wide Coronavirus lockdown, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to revive the Department of Happiness initiative in the state.

Chouhan while interacting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) officials on Saturday said that the focus would be given on restoration of the Happiness Department. Under the initiative, the hospitals with Corona-infected patients will be provided with light entertainment, music and films while the Happiness department which is also known as- Anand department will conduct necessary activities in association with social workers, Chouhan added.

CM has issued necessary instructions to reactivate the department at the earliest, sources stated. Madhya Pradesh was the first state to develop the Happiness Department inspired by Bhutan in 2016. However, in 2018 when Congress came to power, it was merged with the Spiritual Department as a part of the efforts to reorganise certain segments.

So far, citing the worsening condition of the state, CM has hinted that lockdown could be extended beyond May 3 in several districts. The state has reported 1,954 cases including 377 in Bhopal.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres