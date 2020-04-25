With Focus on Mental Health During Covid-19 Pandemic, MP Govt to Restore Department of Happiness

Bhopal: As uncertainty looms large over the nation-wide Coronavirus lockdown, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to revive the Department of Happiness initiative in the state.

Chouhan while interacting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) officials on Saturday said that the focus would be given on restoration of the Happiness Department. Under the initiative, the hospitals with Corona-infected patients will be provided with light entertainment, music and films while the Happiness department which is also known as- Anand department will conduct necessary activities in association with social workers, Chouhan added.

CM has issued necessary instructions to reactivate the department at the earliest, sources stated. Madhya Pradesh was the first state to develop the Happiness Department inspired by Bhutan in 2016. However, in 2018 when Congress came to power, it was merged with the Spiritual Department as a part of the efforts to reorganise certain segments.

So far, citing the worsening condition of the state, CM has hinted that lockdown could be extended beyond May 3 in several districts. The state has reported 1,954 cases including 377 in Bhopal.

