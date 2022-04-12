With Focus on Peace, Prosperity, PM Modi Likely to Send Letter to New Pak Premier Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to write a congratulatory letter to Pakistan’s newly elected Premier Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, which will focus on improving relations between the two countries, according to top government sources.

PM Modi’s likely letter will also stress the need for both countries to be free of terror and violence. So far, no decision has been made to arrange a phone call between both the leaders, but may be possible at some stage, according to sources.

PM Modi in his tweet on Monday asked for better relations between both the countries in terms of peace and stability in the region free of terror. “Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” PM Modi had tweeted.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday with 174 votes in the 342-member National Assembly. Imran Khan’s Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf, the largest party with 155 seats in the lower house, boycotted the session, and decided to resign from the assembly, according to the Dawn.

The New PM has already called out Imran Khan’s foreign conspiracy claim as “drama”, saying he will resign and go home if it is proved right.

Shehbaz Sharif’s government is in for some daunting challenges, from Pakistan’s fledgling economy to political turmoil, deteriorating relations with the Western countries and militancy in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, reacting to Sharif’s election as new Pakistan PM, defence minister Rajnath Singh said, “We would like to give a message to the new PM to check terrorist activities in Pakistan”.

