With Goal of 'New UP', Adityanath Govt Asks 90L MSMEs to Create Jobs for Migrants Returning Home

As thousands of migrant workers returned back to their homes in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed MSMEs to create additional employment opportunities across the state. As per the latest data, there are 90 lakh MSME units in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Adityanath said the rules for all types of NOCs will be simplified along with the environmental norms for new units and for transparency, all these certificates will be available in a single-window system.

During his interaction with top officials on Sunday, Adityanath said, “We will accept ten coronavirus crisis as a challenge and make the state the hub of the MSME sector. This will provide employment to people at the local level with minimum capital, minimum risk. Along with this, a new Uttar Pradesh will also be built.”

The Chief Minister added that entrepreneurs who will set up units under this sector will be able to apply in the last hundred days of 1000 days and get the NOCs. “Bankers will give loans on easy terms to every entrepreneur setting up the unit. For this, loan fairs will be organised in every district from May 12 to May 20. One has to apply online to participate in it. Instructions have been given to the bankers in the meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee,” Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, the concerned officials have been directed to motivate entrepreneurs for setting up of micro, small and medium industries in the state. Officials have also been asked to prepare a detailed action plan for the same.

The MSME sector has contributed significantly to the growth of the state in the last three years and has also improved the per capita income in UP.

