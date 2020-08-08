With GoM Dissolved, New Cabinet Committee to Probe 6-month Tenure of Kamal Nath Govt in MP

Bhopal: Almost a month after dissolving the Group of Ministers (GoM) entrusted with investigating the functioning of last six months of Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, the current Shivraj Singh government on Friday formed a cabinet committee to look into the matter.

The decision came after reports of GoM being dissolved got leaked to the press.

Bisahulal Singh, who was an MLA with Congress prior to March this year, has found a place in the committee and will be probing the six-month tenure of his own previous government.

Enraged over not being assigned a ministerial berth in the Kamal Nath government, Bisahulal had left the party with 21 others in March and joined BJP. He was made a minister in the Shivraj cabinet with Food and Civil Supplies ministry.

Govind Singh Rajput, another former Congressman who was a minister in the Congress government, will also probe into tenure of his previous government as member of the cabinet committee.

Others in the cabinet committee include state Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Commercial Tax Minister Jagdish Devda and Brijendra Pratap Singh, Minister for Mineral Resources.

Any action initiated by the GoM formed on May 13 will also be presented before the cabinet committee, an order issued by Dept of General Administration said on Friday. With an order issued by GAD, the GoM was dissolved as on July 31. No reason was specified for the move.

Additional Chief Secretary GAD will be the coordinator in the committee.

After reviewing the decisions of Kamal Nath government in last six months prior to March 20, 2020, when the Chief Minister resigned along with his ministers, the GoM will submit a report to the cabinet.

After assuming power on March 23, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had formed the GoM to look into the ‘contentious’ decisions of Kamal Nath government taken in the last six months. The BJP has alleged that the Nath government made a mockery of constitutional norms while obliging certain persons affiliated to their ideology.

Six of Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists, including Govind Singh Rajput, were ministers in the Kamal Nath government and are now ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. In all, 14 Congressmen are minister in the current BJP government in the state.