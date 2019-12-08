With Head & Torso Missing, Chopped Body of Woman Found in Suitcase in Thane

Thane: The dismembered body of a woman was found in a suitcase on Sunday in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

MFC police in the district was informed about the suitcase by an autorickshaw driver who said a man, who wanted to hire his vehicle at around 5:30am, dropped it and fled when questioned about a foul smell coming from it, said Inspector Prakash Londhe.

"The part below the hip was stuffed inside three plastic bags and then placed in the suitcase. The torso and head are missing. Out efforts are on to identify the woman and arrest those responsible for her death," he told PTI.

