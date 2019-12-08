With Head & Torso Missing, Chopped Body of Woman Found in Suitcase in Thane
An autorickshaw driver said a man, who wanted to hire his vehicle around 5:30am, dropped it and fled when questioned about a foul smell coming from it.
Image credit: Reuters (Representational)
Thane: The dismembered body of a woman was found in a suitcase on Sunday in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.
MFC police in the district was informed about the suitcase by an autorickshaw driver who said a man, who wanted to hire his vehicle at around 5:30am, dropped it and fled when questioned about a foul smell coming from it, said Inspector Prakash Londhe.
"The part below the hip was stuffed inside three plastic bags and then placed in the suitcase. The torso and head are missing. Out efforts are on to identify the woman and arrest those responsible for her death," he told PTI.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Ananya's Film Earns Rs 21.43 Cr
- Karnataka Women's League: Kickstart FC Beat Parikrma FC to Strengthen Hold on Top Spot
- Remember the Viral Hindu-Muslim Same-Sex Couple? Here's How They Fought 'TikTok's Homophobia'
- Listen To The Past: New Fossil Reveals How Hearing Skill Developed in Mammals