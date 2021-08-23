With Help of Whatsapp Group, Tamil Nadu Police Rescue Missing 4-Year-Old in 5 Hours

Tamil Nadu Police found a four-year-old boy within five hours of complaint in Pallavaram, around 20 kilometers from the state capital Chennai, on Sunday, courtesy of a WhatsApp group of the department. Angus, the child, was playing outside his house. When his parents came out to check on him around1 pm they could not find him. “We received a complaint regarding a four-year-old boy gone missing from front of his house in Pammal Kattabomman Street next under Shankar Nagar police station in Pallavaram around 1 pm,” said Pallavaram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Arokiya Raveendran.

The missing complaint was filed by Rajkumar Ram, 30, a resident of Pammal Kattabomman Street. As they received the complaint, a team from the Shankar Nagar police station reached the complainant’s house and took details of the child.

“Our teams checked the CCTV cameras installed near the house to identify the abductor of the boy,” added the ACP. The police team, after receiving the boy’s recent photograph, circulated it to all neighbouring police stations and to all patrolling teams.

The child’s photograph was also circulated in the police’s WhatsApp groups. “We have several WhatsApp groups in which students, taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers and street vendors are added,” said the ACP.

Soon, the police received updates on a WhatsApp group about the child being sighted. Around 6 pm, the cops received an input from a source along with a photograph of the boy.

“As soon as we received a message, a team used to rush to the point to verify and rescue the kid,” added the ACP.

