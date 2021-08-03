With Highest Cases, Kerala Conducts Max Covid-19 Tests; Rajasthan Lowest on List

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the focus is back on whether states are conducting enough Covid-19 tests. Kerala, which has been reporting a high number of cases, is also conducting the maximum number of tests.

Among larger states with a seven-day average of 4,587 tests per million, Kerala is leading the list while Rajasthan is at the bottom with just 378 tests per million and West Bengal, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat all below 1,000 per million.

As per a Times of India report, the average was less than 3,000 tests per million for most relatively large states. Assam and Delhi were among the exceptions at 3,563 and 3,336, respectively. And amid smaller states (with a population less than a crore), Mizoram reported the highest seven-day average testing rate on August 1 at 4,916 per million, slightly higher than Kerala.

Reportedly, data shows that current testing rates in most states are well below the highest levels they have achieved in the past, though in some states like Kerala they are at their highest or close to it. The testing has declined from the peak achieved during the first week of June, however, it is much more than the pre-second wave period early this year.

Reportedly, past data also reveals that many states did not cross the 2,000 tests per million mark even during the peak of the second wave. For instance, the highest daily testing rate achieved by Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan in 2021 was always less than 2,000 tests per million.

In 14 states, the current average was less than 2,000 tests per million- the rate was less than half of what Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir are doing. Other than the five states with below 1,000 tests per million, the rate is just 1,196 for Bihar and 1,052 for Uttar Pradesh.

Among smaller states, the testing rate averaged between 2,000 to 3,000 for Goa, Sikkim and Tripura while for Manipur and Meghalaya it was between 1,500 and 2,000 tests per million. Nagaland was the only state on the list where this average was less than a thousand tests per million.

