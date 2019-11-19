With S Jaishankar's Visit to Sri Lanka, India Makes Quick Move to Reach Out to New President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday dashed off to Colombo, a day after Gotabaya Rajapaksa was sworn in as the new President of Sri Lanka. The visit is a short and unscheduled one in light of a new dispensation in Sri Lanka, albeit one that India would be cautious of and eager to make inroads early on.

Sources said Jaishankar reached Colombo early on Tuesday evening and will return on Wednesday morning. The minister met the new president and extended an invite from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India, which Rajapaksa accepted.

A warm meeting with Sri Lanka President @GotabayaR. Conveyed PM @narendramodi’s message of a partnership for shared peace, progress, prosperity & security. Confident that under his leadership, #IndiaSriLanka relations would reach greater heights. pic.twitter.com/pDxZf0ZM3A — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 19, 2019

Modi had spoken to Gotabaya Rajapaksa over phone on Sunday evening and had extended an invitation to visit India as his first official foreign tour. A press release issued by the Indian government said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expressed his “readiness to work with India very closely to ensure development and security”.

The visit to India on November 29 will be the President's first visit abroad after taking charge.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is credited with helping end the island nation's long civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during his tenure as defence secretary.

India's caution stems from the fact that the 10-year regime of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s older brother, Mahindra Rajapaksa, from 2005-2015 had made New Delhi uncomfortable with its open closeness to China. Mahinda Rajapaksa was accused of driving Sri Lanka into a Chinese debt trap and pushing a Hambantota port in his constituency, one that was considered economically unfeasible but strategically significant.

China managed to get the port on a 99-year lease from Sri Lanka despite India’s opposition. The only solace India could draw was from the fact that the port cannot be used for military purposes without Sri Lanka’s consent.

Reports from Sri Lanka also suggest that Gotabaya Rajapaksa wants his brother to take over as the Prime Minister. Pressure is also being mounted on Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremsinghe to resign and dissolve the Parliament to pave the way for early polls in February 2020. Parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka are slated for August next year. Many believe this move will mean Mahinda Rajapaksa would be once again, de facto, be running the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.