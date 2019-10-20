With Kidnapper's Car Stuck in Delhi Traffic, Youth Rescued Within 7 Minutes

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Sunday arrested one member from a gang of carjackers after they kidnapped a person from Mohan Garden in New Delhi.

The victim, a native of Shimla, was rescued by the police just seven minutes after his brother reported the incident of kidnapping, Sharat Kumar Sinha, DCP (operations) said.

According to the police, they received a call from the victim’s brother informing them that four men in a car, with “high lander” written on its windshield, had kidnapped his brother from Janakpuri.

The police immediately swung into action and started looking for the alleged car, which they found near a red light in Uttam Nagar.

With kidnappers realising that they were being followed by the police, three of them managed to escape through the traffic jam at Najafgarh road. The police, however, managed to nab one of the kidnappers, and rescue the victim.

The arrested accused, Ravi, is a resident of Uttam Nagar.

The 21-year-old victim, identified as Rijwal, confirmed that he was coerced and kidnapped by the accused men from Mohan Garden area. His car keys were snatched by the kidnappers before they took him to his vehicle, parked near an institute in Janakpuri.

Police recovered Rs 1,650 and and the victim’s car which was robbed by the kidnappers. A case under various sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.