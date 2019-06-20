With 'Lessons from Past' and Team of Few Medicos, Dr Kafeel Does His Bit Amid Encephalitis Crisis in Bihar

Lucknow: Rising cases of Encephalitis coupled with lack of resources and infrastructure has turned the situation grim in Bihar, particularly in Muzaffarpur which has been the worst-affected by the disease. Over 100 children have succumbed to the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. Amid the crisis, a team of doctors from Gorakhpur is trying to rekindle hope for the children.

The team, led by Dr Kafeel Khan, have examined over 700 children at free medical camps in Muzaffarpur over the last three days. Khan had hit the headlines in 2017 when he was posted in the pediatric ward of Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital and scores of children suffering from Japanese Encephalitis were dying due to the lack of oxygen cylinders there. He had reportedly paid from his own pocket to buy oxygen cylinders to save the lives of the children. However, he was sentenced to seven months in jail later. He was charged under the sections 120-B, 308 and 409 of the IPC.

"This was our third day in Muzaffarpur and we have been holding free health camps and also educating people about the deadly disease. I came here with two other doctors and we have been joined by three more doctors from Bihar. Our team, with the help of social organisations, has been screening children and have also referred those who tested positive for the symptoms,” Khan said over phone.

“Shortage of doctors, lack of infrastructure and other facilities is killing more children than the disease. The number of doctors and nursing staff at the SKMCH hospital isn’t enough. Also, there aren’t enough beds to accommodate the patients. The norms to be followed inside the ICU have also been thrown to air,” Khan said, adding that the number of deaths might have crossed the 300 mark as the official deaths are counted only when they occur at government hospitals.

“There is no data about the deaths of children due to Encephalitis at private hospitals. Many children even reportedly died while they were they were being taken to hospitals,” he said.

Dr Khan was arrested again by the Bahraich police in September last year after he had examined the children admitted to the district hospital as over 70 children had died in 45 days due to a mysterious fever.

Khan said he has learnt from his past mistakes and is now doing everything as per the law. “I have learnt from my past mistakes. I have been jailed for nothing, so this time I took proper permission from administration before holding health camps. We took the permission for three days which ended today. Now we are hopeful that administration will permit us further in order to fight this health menace. I will be camping in Muzaffapur for some more time to provide assistance,” he said. He is accompanied by Dr Arshad Anjum, Dr N Azam, Dr Ashish Gupta, Dr Dharmadev Yadav and others.

Khan had blamed the government for the deaths of children at the BRD Medical College in August 2017. He had alleged that he and his family were targeted for no reason. “Government is responsible for turning my and my family’s life a complete nightmare. It is nothing but government sponsored victimisation. Whatever happened on the night of August 10, 2017, was a massacre and it was the fault of those were reminded repeatedly for six months to clear the balance of the company which provided us with oxygen cylinders.”