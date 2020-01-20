Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

With Level-3 Avalanche Set to Hit Uttarakhand in 24 Hrs, Govt Swings into Action; Alerts 4 Hill-stations

In Delhi, the minimum temperature rose slightly due to a cloud cover. The city recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, up from 7 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday.

News18.com

January 20, 2020, 8:55 PM IST
Photo for representation.

New Delhi: Piyush Rautela, head of Uttarakhand government’s disaster management & mitigation department on Monday issued a directive to District Magistrates of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag & Pithoragarh to take preventive measures in the light of the forecast of a danger level-3 snowfall/avalanche between 20-21 January in the state.

Meanwhile, Cold wave persisted in Himachal Pradesh with tourist hotspots Kufri and Manali shivering at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said.

Kufri recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali (minus 2.8 degrees Celsius), Shimla MET Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature rose slightly due to a cloud cover. The city recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, up from 7 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday and one notch more than normal for this time of the year.

The weather in Uttar Pradesh was dry with cold day conditions at isolated places in the state. Fog conditions were dense to very dense at isolated places across the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

