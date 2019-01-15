LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

With Lone Woman Judge on Medical Leave, SC May Not Start Hearing Sabarimala Review Pleas from Jan 22

The bench, which also comprised Justices L Nageswara Rao and SK Kaul, said that the hearing, which is scheduled to start from January 22, may not take place.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
File photo of Justice Indu Malhotra. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it may not start the hearing from January 22 on pleas seeking review of the Sabarimala verdict, as one of the judges is on medical leave.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that Justice Indu Malhotra, the lone woman judge of the five-judge constitution bench which had delivered the verdict in the Sabarimala case is on leave on medical grounds.

"Justice Indu Malhotra is on leave due to some medical reasons," the bench said.

The bench, which also comprised Justices L Nageswara Rao and SK Kaul, said that the hearing, which is scheduled to start from January 22, may not take place.

The observation came after lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara mentioned the case and sought live streaming of hearing on the petitions seeking review of the apex court's verdict allowing all women inside Sabarimala temple, on January 22.

The Supreme Court had on September 28 last year said that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.
