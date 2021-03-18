With Major Allocation to Agri Sector, Telangana Govt Presents Budget of Rs 2-lakh Crore

With special focus on the agriculture sector, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday presented a budget of Rs 2,30,825 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

Besides a direct allocation of Rs 25,000 crore to the agriculture department, the budget earmarked Rs 14,800 crore for the financial assistance scheme for farmers, Rythu Bandhu.

In sync with the 2018 election promise of the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the government proposed allocation of Rs 5,225 crore for waiver of agriculture loans and another Rs 16,931 crore for irrigation projects.

There is also an allocation of Rs 1,200 for farmer insurance, Rs 1500 crore for mechanisation of agriculture and Rs 400 crore for a comprehensive land survey.

The budget further earmarked Rs 1,730 crore to the animal husbandry department and Rs 300 crore for sheep distribution scheme.

Rao tabled the budget with an estimated revenue of Rs 1.69lakh crore, while the fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 45,509 crore. He said capital expenditure was around Rs 29,046 crore with a revenue surplus of Rs 6,743 crore and an investment cost of Rs 29,046 crore.

“The government has fulfilled the aspirations of people. We are completing the specified goals at a specific time. We are making progress by overcoming problems and challenges,” Rao said in his budget speech.

Following is a list of some of the major allocations of the budget:

— Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Department – Rs 29,271 crore

— CM Dalit Empowerment – Rs 1,000 crore.

– Old age and Aasara pensions – Rs 11,728 crore

– Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadimubarak – Rs 2,750 crore.

– Special Development fund for SCs – Rs.12,304 crore

– Special development fund for STs – Rs.12,304

– Weaver Development – Rs 338 crore

– BC welfare – Rs 5,522 crore

– BC corporation- Rs 1000 crores

– School education – Rs 11,735 crore

– Higher Education – Rs 1,873 crore

– Upgrade of education – Rs 4,000 crore

– Modernisation of government schools – Rs 2,000 crore

– Moosi River Development – Rs 200

– Metro Rail – Rs 1,000 crore

– Urban development – Rs 500 crore

– TSRTC – Rs 3,000 crore

– Forest department – Rs 1,276 crore

– Construction of new secretariat – Rs 610 crore

– MLAs constituency development fund – Rs 800 crore

– Construction of double bedroom houses – Rs 11,000 crore

– Minority welfare – Rs 1,600 crore

– Construction of ‘she’ (women) toilets in police station – Rs 20 crore

– Interest-free loans for self-help groups – Rs 3,000 crore

– Women and child welfare – Rs 1,702 crore

– Construction of graveyards (Vaikuntadhamam) – Rs 200 crore

– Drinking water supply – Rs 250 crore

– Sunkesula drinking water project – Rs 725 crore

– New airport – Rs 100 crore

– Tourism – Rs 726 crore

Minister for Legislative Affairs and Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy presented the budget in the Legislative council. Both houses were adjourned till Saturday after the budget speech of the minsters.