With Mask Distribution & Blood Donation Camps, BJP to Mark PM Modi's 70th Birthday as Seva Diwas amid Covid-19

The calendar date of September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, holds special significance for the workers and leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party. The prime minister will turn 70 in a few days. However, in view of the grim situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, any major celebration or gathering is completely ruled out. But just like the last few years, this time too, PM Modi's birthday will be celebrated as Seva Divas.

On this day, the distribution of masks, sanitizers, medicines would be organised. Supporters would also be encouraged to hold blood donation camps. A review of what initiatives could be undertaken was held by BJP national president JP Nadda along with the party's general secretaries in a meeting recently.

Ideas include organising 70 programmes to mark the prime minister's 70th birthday at the booth and the mandal level. The BJP is also likely to disseminate information on the work done by the Modi government in the last one year through pamphlets, circulation of speeches, etc. Special focus would be laid on the on work done during the Covid-19 pandemic and PM's vision for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India.

The party is also likely to issue strict orders to its cadre that under no circumstances should the Covid-19 protocols be violated. Last year, the prime minister's birthday celebration was a week-long affair. A week of Seva or Seva Saptah was celebrated from 14 -20 September.

BJP has also been looking for ideas to mark the birth anniversaries of Deen Dayal Upadhyay on September 25 and Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 while adhering to Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing and compulsory wearing of masks. Another meeting will be chaired by Nadda soon to firm up all the plans.