With Maximum Kidnapping, Abduction Cases, UP Tops in Crimes Against Women

New Delhi: According to the latest data released by National Crime Records Bureau, a total of 95,893 cases of kidnapping and abduction were registered in 2017, an increase of 9 percent from the previous year. In 2016, 88,008 cases of kidnapping and abduction were reported.

A total of 1,00,555 (23,814 male and 76,741 female) victims were reported kidnapped or abducted. Of these, 56,622 (14,296 male and 42,326 female) victims were children and 43,933 (9,518 male and 34,415 female) were adult in 2017. As per Supreme Court directions, in cases of complaints related to missing children, the police have to file an FIR with an initial presumption of either abduction or trafficking, and standard operating procedure of the same has to be taken.

In 2017, a total of 96,650 kidnapped or abducted persons (24,721 male and 71,929 female) were recovered, of which 94,658 persons were recovered alive and 1,992 persons were dead, the report said. According to state-wise data, Uttar Pradesh tops this category with 19,921 reported cases, followed by Maharashtra with 10,324 cases and Bihar with 8,479 cases. New Delhi reported a total of 6,095 cases in 2017, a number which is less than what it was in 2016 (6,619) and 2015 (7,730).

The kidnapping and abduction cases were the highest in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 compared to previous 2016 (15,898) and 2015 (11,999). Similarly, in Maharastra too, the crimes were on a rise compared to 2016 (9,333) and 2015 (8,255). Bihar also witnessed a similar trend with 7,324 cases in 2016 and 7,128 cases in 2015.

The rate of kidnapping and abduction was the highest in Delhi with 27.6 cases per one lakh of population followed by Assam with 23.9 cases and Haryana with 15.7 cases.

As much as 43.9 per cent girl children (those below the age of 18) were kidnapped and abducted for various reasons, including marriage, illicit relationship and unlawful activities. Out of the 41,573 female child victims, 17,150 were deemed ‘kidnapped’, which means they either went missing or eloped or left home on their own will because their parents scolded them. However, 10,526 of these female victims were kidnapped for marriage and 1,508 were kidnapped for illicit relationships. Among the 29,113 female victims, 13,115 were kidnapped for marriage.

According to the report, among the metropolitan cities Delhi is records the highest cases of kidnapping and abduction with 5,203 cases, followed by Mumbai (2,159) and Bengaluru (1,050). The rate of kidnappings per one lakh population is highest in Delhi (31.9), Indore (30.9) and Patna (26.5).

