With Maximum Pendency of Complaints, Ministry of Cooperation Fares Worst in Govt Ranking

The newly-formed Ministry of Cooperation has fared the worst in a government ranking among 89 ministries or departments with the highest pendency of complaints.

The document seen by News18 says the Ministry of Cooperation, with 18,203 pending complaints, and the Department of Health & Family Welfare with 11,644 complaints, have the highest pending grievances for more than 45 days as of July. This was the maximum time-limit mandated to dispose of a complaint till last month, before it has been further brought down to 30 days across all the ministries. The Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Higher Education are among the top ministries with highest pendency of grievances for over 45 days, the document says.

The Ministry of Cooperation also has the maximum pendency of 20,581 total grievances followed by the Department of Health & Family Welfare with 15,583 grievances pending disposal. The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Revenue and Department of Defence are the top 10 departments with maximum number of pendency.

Also, the grievance ranking report raises red flag on the high average closing time of complaints. The Department of Legal Affairs with the average closing time of grievances at 183 days followed by the Ministry of Cooperation with 101 days and the Department of Health & Family Welfare with 95 days are the top three departments, which took maximum time to close a public complaint.

To assist the ministries and departments to review and streamline the Grievance Redressal System, and have a comparative assessment with others, the Grievance Redressal Index has been developed by the government. The Index has two dimensions — timely Disposal of Grievances and Quality Disposal of Grievances. The data used in preparing the index has been taken from February 1, 2022 to July 25.

The index has been formulated on the basis of five parameters with weightage assigned to each — Percentage of Grievances pending Negative for more than 45 Days, Percentage of Grievances Disposed within 45 Days, Percentage of Grievances Redressed (closed) and received Feedback as Excellent & Very Good, Percentage of Grievances Redressed (closed) and received Feedback as Average & Poor, and Percentage of Appeals Filed (on closed grievances).

The Ministry of Cooperation fared the worst on the index ranking of 89 ministries and departments with a performance of 34.79%, down from 41.06% from June. It was the only ministry or department with a below 40% performance.

