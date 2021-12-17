With Music, Art and Sustainable Products, Shillong's Winter Tales Aims to Go All Green This Christmas

More than just a festival, Winter Tales is about music, entertainment, and is known for going all green this Christmas with sustainable products from Meghalaya. It is a one of its kind initiative envisioned by The Meghalayan Age Limited and curated by Dakti Craft begins in Shillong. The festival became a platform for unique talent and entrepreneurs to share their stories through their food, art, craft, and music.

Giving an opportunity to the local populace to engage with the local creative community as they unwind and find inspiration through their work. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who inaugurated the festival, said the idea behind the event is to celebrate a green Christmas and, at the same time, provide a platform to local artists to showcase their talent.

Taking a tour of the stalls, CM Sangma said, “We organised this, firstly, we aim to promote local artists, local products, which is a continuation of what we’re doing in the Meghalayan Age store. In fact, the entire work that’s been happening for the last year-and-a-half. Another is to push towards a sustainable kind of a set up.”

It became a great way to kick start the festive and holiday season and welcome the new year! “Here every product that’s used is really more or less plastic-free and natural. The idea is to make it a very green Christmas and a green kind of a festival,” CM added.

Providing a helping hand to the small-time entrepreneurs in the state, Winter Tales is all about promoting all local attributes of enterprises who are working on their own or who are independently working with tea, coffee, clothing, pottery, music or even in art and craft and many other locally made products.

Organised at Wards lake Shillong, people who attended the festival were enthralled with the music that vibrates, making the atmosphere more musical. It may be mentioned that paintings on Meghalaya by artists from across the globe and different products of local talents are put on display during the festival.

