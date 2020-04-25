Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

With No Ambulance, Cop Takes Expecting Mother to Hospital in His Car, Family Names Baby After Him

'It's an exemplary work done by the constable. The Delhi Police is on its toes fighting COVID-19 and the force is also with the public to serve them whenever they need,' DCP (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

News18

Updated:April 25, 2020, 8:07 AM IST
With No Ambulance, Cop Takes Expecting Mother to Hospital in His Car, Family Names Baby After Him
Representational Image. (Credit: PTI)

New Delhi: A couple in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial area named their newborn, Dayaveer, after a police constable who helped them to reach a hospital amidst the lockdown.

According to constable Dayaveer (31), who is posted at the Ashok Vihar police station, the man, Vikram, couldn't get ambulance for his wife, Anupa, who was experiencing labour pain.

"When Vikram couldn't get an ambulance for her, he called the SHO of Ashok Vihar police station and asked her for help. The SHO sent me to help the couple," the constable said.

Dayaveer went to their house in Wazirpur Industrial area, took the couple in his car and reached Hindu Rao hospital.

"This happened on Thursday around 7 am. I dropped them at Hindu Rao hospital. Later in the evening around 7.30 pm, I got to know that the woman delivered a baby boy and they named their son Dayaveer," the constable said.

"It's an exemplary work done by the constable. The Delhi Police is on its toes fighting COVID-19 and the force is also with the public to serve them whenever they need," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Dayaveer has been working as a constable in Delhi Police since 10 years. He was posted at Ashok Vihar police station around one and half years ago.

"Proud of our Constable "Dayaveer" who helped the expecting mother reach the hospital in time. Anupa and Vikram expressed their emotions by naming their baby "Dayaveer" @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice #DilKiPolice," DCP (northwest) tweeted.

