With No Public Holidays in September, Here's When Banks Will Remain Shut This Month

Banks in September will remain closed on all Sundays and second and fourth Saturday as there are no public holidays (religious festivals or any other occasion) in this month. However, in some regions, several religious festivals are observed due to which banks in that particular area will not be operational on those days.

Apart from weekly offs, banks in Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on September 2 on account of Pang-Lhabsol and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi. In Agartala, Bengaluru and Kolkata, banks will not be functioning on the occasion of Mahalaya, which is falling on September 17. Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will not be operating on September 21 because of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

September 6, 13, 20 and 27 are Sundays and September 12 and 26 are second and fourth Saturday. On these days, banks across the country will remain shut. On the other hand, bank employees got so many holidays in August, besides week offs. Banks remained shut in Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow, among others, on August 3 on account of Raksha Bandhan.

On August 12 because of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, banks in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar did not function. However, in some regions across the country Janmashtami was celebrated on August 11, so banks in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad and Patna, among others, did not operate on this date. In Imphal, they remained closed on August 13 due to Patriot's Day.

In Guwahati, they did not provide services on August 20 because of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. Banks in Gangtok remained closed on August 21 on account of Teej.

On August 22 Ganesh Chaturthi was observed and due to this festival, banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji did not function. They did not operate in Jammu, Ranchi and Srinagar on August 29 owing to Karma Puja and Ashura. Banking services are not available today in Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for Indra Jatra and Thiruvonam.