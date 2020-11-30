With No Social Distancing at Protests, Farmer Leaders Says New Laws Bigger Threat Than Coronavirus

Amid fears that the Delhi Chalo' protests by farmers will lead to coronavirus spreading faster, their leaders said the black laws enacted at the Centre are a bigger threat than the contagion. There had been few signs of social distancing as thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana began their protest last week against the three new agro-marketing laws, setting off on a march to the national capital.

On the way, they skirmished with police at barricades and since Friday are massed at Delhi's entry points, many of them sheltering inside tractor-trolleys. Masks appear to be a rarity and there is little attempt at keeping distance from each other, safeguards meant to prevent the infection from spreading.

But as experts fear that the event could become a coronavirus superspreader, farm leaders say there are more pressing concerns before them. The new farm laws brought by the (Narendra) Modi government are a bigger threat than coronavirus as farmers fear they will lose their livelihood with the implementation of these laws, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan told .

.