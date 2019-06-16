With Not a Drop to Drink, UP Family Seeks PM Modi's Permission to Commit Suicide

Hathras: In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, a father along with his three daughters has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his permission to end their lives as they do not have enough drinking water.

A farmer from Hasayan block in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, Chandrapal Singh, has been visiting government officials with complaints about the water in the area tasting like brine (salty).

"We cannot drink this water. Whenever my daughters drink it, they throw up. The crops are also drying because of excessive salt in it. I cannot afford bottled water for the family. My pleas for action have fallen on deaf ears and I have now sought permission from the Prime Minister to end my life and also that of my minor daughters," he told reporters.

Other residents of Hathras are also battling with the same problem. "The water is so salty that even the animals do not drink it. We have to walk three to four kilometres to get potable water," said Rakesh Kumar, a local resident.

Officials, when contacted, feigned ignorance about the problem.