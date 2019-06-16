Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

With Not a Drop to Drink, UP Family Seeks PM Modi's Permission to Commit Suicide

A farmer from UP's Hathras, Chandrapal Singh has been visiting government officials with complaints about the water in the area tasting salty.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
With Not a Drop to Drink, UP Family Seeks PM Modi's Permission to Commit Suicide
Representative image.
Loading...

Hathras: In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, a father along with his three daughters has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his permission to end their lives as they do not have enough drinking water.

A farmer from Hasayan block in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, Chandrapal Singh, has been visiting government officials with complaints about the water in the area tasting like brine (salty).

"We cannot drink this water. Whenever my daughters drink it, they throw up. The crops are also drying because of excessive salt in it. I cannot afford bottled water for the family. My pleas for action have fallen on deaf ears and I have now sought permission from the Prime Minister to end my life and also that of my minor daughters," he told reporters.

Other residents of Hathras are also battling with the same problem. "The water is so salty that even the animals do not drink it. We have to walk three to four kilometres to get potable water," said Rakesh Kumar, a local resident.

Officials, when contacted, feigned ignorance about the problem.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram