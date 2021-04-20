With Numbers Dwindling At Protest Site, Farmer Unions Call For ‘Phir Delhi Chalo’ March

Concerned by the dwindling interest at protest sites along the Delhi border, the farmer groups agitating against the farm laws have decided to launch a campaign in various parts of the State to bolster numbers.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) that is spearheading the farmer’s agitation has given a call for ‘Phir Delhi Chalo’ from April 24, the day the farmers’ protest completes 150 days. The call has been given to ramp up numbers at the protest sites on the Delhi border, the union members said. The unions have also called for a special convention on May 10 in which farm leaders from across the country would participate. Interestingly, the SKM which had earlier given a call for Parliament march hasn’t spelt out the dates for the same and claimed that a decision for that would be made at an appropriate time.

On the declining numbers at the Delhi border protest sites, the union members attributed it to the harvest season which is currently on in Punjab. “Through the Delhi chalo march the focus will be to bring back farmers to the agitation sites since the harvest season is at its fag end,” commented a leader.

One of the constituents of the morcha, the BKU (Ugrahan) has already called upon its members to start reaching the Tikri border from April 21.

Despite unions claiming that the mood among the agitating farmers was upbeat, some union members did admit that with the stir prolonging fatigue had started to set it. “The government seems to have its hands full with the Covid spread and it seems unlikely they are going to initiate talks immediately. The more the stir prolongs the more farmers will face fatigue,” admitted a farmer leader.

The Haryana government has already appealed to the farmers to suspend their agitation in view of the growing number of Covid cases across the State and Punjab. But farm activist Yogendra Yadav has alleged the government was hatching a conspiracy in the garb of anti-Covid measures to quell their stir. “They used the same trick last year. We will not let it happen,” he said.

