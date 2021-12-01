With Omicron Becoming 'Variant of Concern', Railways on its Toes, Tightens Guidelines

The Indian Railways has issued a notification regarding the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. Railways has already started taking precautionary steps to prevent its spread. Strict guidelines have been issued and the railways is monitoring PSA plants, maintaining an adequate stock of oxygen cylinders, and ensuring the availability of PPE kits and testing materials. It has also stressed keeping ICU beds prepared and taking steps like vaccinating every railway worker. Is.

Dr K Shridhar, the Executive Director of the Railway Board, has issued an order to all the zones and production units. In the notification, it was mentioned that the SARS CoV-2 variant Omicron has been reported from South Africa on 24 November 2021, which is a cause for concern.

Dr Shridhar has further asked the Unit Heads and General managers to complete all pending work related to the PSA Plants, at the earliest. Also, the proper maintenance and functioning of PSA plants and ventilators should be monitored.

The notice further provides for a buffer stock to be maintained, including an adequate supply of COVID-19 drugs and essential PPE kits and testing material. Enough number of pediatric as well as COVID-19 beds in both ICU and non-ICU capacities should be maintained. Dr Sridhar said that it should be ensured that all railway beneficiaries, including welfare employees, union officials etc. receive fast-track vaccination.

All general managers have been asked to keep IEC material available at various places to comply with COVID-19 protocols. They have also been advised to work and liaise closely with the concerned authorities for any advisory instructions.

As per the notice issued, all medical infrastructure should be closely reviewed and periodic evaluations should be carried out to fill any gaps. Regular training should be provided to health workers regarding the current management/protocol for COVID-19 patients.

