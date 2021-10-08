With One More MLA Joining BJP, Party Continues Hunt For Winning Candidates in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand BJP received yet another shot in the arm on Friday after an independent MLA Ram Singh Kaira, representing the Bhimtal constituency joined the ruling party. Kaira contested the 2017 assembly polls as an independent after Congress denied him a ticket.

With Kaira into the party fold, the saffron party has managed to bring a total of three MLAs exactly in a month time. On September 8, an independent MLA Pritam Panwar joined the party and on September 13, a dalit Congress MLA Rajkumar followed in his footsteps.

Once a trusted lieutenant of former chief minister Harish Rawat, Kaira said he was impressed with the work of BJP. Kaira joined in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP’s national media in-charge Anil Baluni, state in-charge Dushyant Gautam and state BJP president Madan Kaushik. Nevertheless, the trio – Baluni, Gautam and Kaushik are closely monitoring political developments shaping in the hill State that goes to the elections in four months.

What is BJP’s strategy?

BJP’s strategy is clear, it intends to lure those who have the potential to win elections, say insiders. Amid protest from the local party units, though on record the party has refrained from saying whether newbies will contest forthcoming elections on party symbols, it is clear ‘it is bound to happen’.

“What’s wrong in bringing good people into the party fold?” said a top leader when asked what about simmering unrest among the party cadres. Another leader hinted that in the days to come some Congress leaders including MLAs could switch over.

Recently, the party’s prominent face Anil Baluni has said, “there is a mad rush among opposition fold (read Congress) to join BJP and we might have to put a house full board”.

The factors crucial for BJP

In Uttarakhand’s political history, no party has been able to come back to power without a gap of five years. Although, BJP leaving no stone unturned to break the tradition. The party since March replaced two chief ministers after the back to back surveys suggested voters were not happy with the governance.

With Pushkar Singh Dhami, a young Rajput leader from Kumaon as the chief minister, the party strategists feel he has improved the atmosphere. A section in the party strongly feels Dhami will be able to counter Congress Rajput leader Harish Rawat who too hails from the Kumaon region.

However, with little time left, will Dhami’s magic turn the tide, it remains a big question. The ‘anti–incumbency’ is bothering the party particularly in the plains where farmers hold the key.

Meanwhile, the party brass has hinted that it will act aggressively and not shy away from replacing ‘weak’ candidates with the ‘winning’ candidates irrespective of age and party allegiance.

