With Over 2.7 Lakh Covid Cases, India Records Highest Single-Day Spike, Positivity Rate Doubles to 16.69 Percent in 12 days: 10 Points

India on Monday reported a record high of 2.7 lakh new cases, the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic broke out taking the total Covid count to 15,057,767. India also reported the highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-related deaths with 1,625 fatalities.

Here are 10 points on the covid situation in India:

India is the second country to report more than 2 lakh new cases in a day. The only country to have recorded a higher number of cases in a single day was the US, which had registered 3.09 lakh cases on January 8 of this year. India’s total tally for Covid-19 cases crossed 1.5 crores on Sunday. While several states are grappling with a shortage of oxygen and the remdesivir drug, the numbers were particularly grim in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with the states reporting their highest single-day spikes in cases on Sunday. Witnessing this exponential rise in cases, the Union Health Ministry said that the daily coronavirus positivity rate in India has doubled to 16.69 percent in the last 12 days. This is the fifth consecutive day that India registered more than 2 lakh daily covid cases. This week alone India added 15 lakh cases to its covid tally which is 10% of India’s total Covid cases, TOI reported. This is also the sixth consecutive day that India reported over 1,000 Covid induced death. In the past seven days, India cumulatively reported over 8,000 deaths. Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state overtakes California as the state/province with the highest number of cases in the world. 10 states/UTs have reported more than 10k new cases while 5 states/UTs have reported more than 100 new Covid deaths. The recovery rate was recorded to be below 90% in 21 states/UTs and below 80% in 3 states/UTs. Meanwhile, the demand for medical oxygen in the country has gone through the roof. In a bid to help the states meet the oxygen demand, the Indian Railways is set to run ‘Oxygen Express’ trains over the next few days, to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. In view of the rising cases, the JEE-Main exam, scheduled to be held from 27-30 April, was postponed on Sunday. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,223,714, followed by India, Brazil, France, and Russia. However, in terms of the total number of active cases, the US tops the charts, followed by India, Brazil, France, and Russia.Covid-19

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here